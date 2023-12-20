The company says Park and Ride 3, 7 and 9 are only services operating on Boxing Day

First Bus has announced timetable changes to support customers travelling over the Christmas period.

A normal Sunday service will operate on Christmas Eve with the last buses at approximately 8:00pm.

There will be no buses on Christmas Day and only Park and Ride services 3,7 and 9 operating on Boxing Day.

From Wednesday December 27 a Saturday timetable will be in operation on all days and a normal Sunday service on 31 December until 6:00pm when these will gradually reduce with the last buses at 8:00pm.

No buses will run on New Year’s Day with normal service from Tuesday 2 January 2024.

University services

From Christmas Eve until Saturday 6 January “special services” will operates on routes 66, 67 and C2. Services C1 and CB1 will not operate.

Full details can be found by visiting https://www.firstbus.co.uk/york/news-and-service-updates/christmas-services-0