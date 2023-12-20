Callum Brown, 27, told his parents by phone he had been “smashing her face in” immediately after punching his girlfriend more than 20 times, said Austin Newman, prosecuting.

She fled her home and was found by members of the public in the street bleeding from several injuries, she had a bite mark on her arm and was very distressed.

She was admitted to hospital where she underwent surgery for a fracture to part of her face.

He left her home before police arrived, but when she returned after leaving hospital, she discovered that he had vandalised her belongings and the fixtures and furniture of her home.

She was left permanently scarred and her vision is likely to be permanently affected, said Mr Newman at York Crown Court.

More than two years later, she still suffers from migraines and nightmares among other effects of the attack which began when he refused to leave her home as she ended their relationship.

He had spent two years controlling her, isolating her from her family and friends, and blaming her and attacking her when he had mental health problems.

“I feel like Callum Brown has changed the whole trajectory of my life,” she said in a personal statement.

His actions had led to her losing jobs, dropping out of university and probably losing the chance to have her dream career as a dentist. She had also lost more than £23,000 in student loan and other payments.

Released on bail Brown was part of a gang attack on a stranger on Bridge Street in central York and tried to intimidate the now ex-girlfriend into retracting her statement against him.

“The real reason for your behaviour is that you …… are a self contained inadequate male scared that the partner you have will realise that, if she is allowed to meet a real man,” the Recorder of York, Judge Sean Morris told him. “That is why you resort to violence. You are lucky you didn’t blind that woman. It has had a very bad effect upon her,”

Brown, of Lock House Road, Earswick, York, pleaded guilty to causing the woman grievous bodily harm, using controlling or coercive behaviour in a relationship, criminal damage, witness intimidation and robbery.

He was jailed for 55 months and given a 10-year restraining order banning her from contacting the woman. He had previously been jailed for biting a man.

The men who joined Callum Brown in the robbery outside the Spar shop (inset): Sean Brown (left) and Richard Webster (Image: North Yorkshire Police)

Last month, the York Press reported how two other men were jailed for their part in the robbery on Bridge Street. They and Callum Brown surrounded a stranger and forced him to pay for alcohol they wanted to buy from the Spar shop.

At one point, the victim had tried to walk away, but Callum Brown had grabbed him in a bear hug and prevented him from leaving, Mr Newman told York Crown Court.

For Callum Brown, Neal Kutte said he had serious mental health problems including an emotionally unstable personality disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

He had recently revealed abuse in his childhood that could explain his attitudes and his behaviour, said Mr Kutte.

He knew he needed to tackle his drug and alcohol misuse and wanted to do so.

The witness intimidation had been a single message via his phone and he had not tried to disguise who had sent it, nor had he tried to go to the woman.