This House We Built (THWB), whose members hail from Pickering and Scarborough, have given their own modern spin on the well-known song ‘You’re The Voice’ by John Farnham.

The move follows THWB supporting American band Tyketto across the UK during their winter 2023 tour.

Tyketto lead singer Danny Vaughn joined THWB on stage to sing ‘The Voice’ at the end of their set and the singer will now be included on their highly anticipated second album, due out in 2024.

Tyketto is an American hard rock band, based in New York City.

They have been performing across the globe since 1987 and continue to fill venues wherever they play. Danny has been giving his seal of approval to THWB since hearing their first album in 2022. When speaking about collaborating with THWB, Danny said he was full of admiration for the band’s dedication and musical talent.

He said: “I was lucky enough to stumble across the band This House We Built, whom I consider to be the U.K.'s best new rock band to come along in a very long time.”

When speaking about the new release with TWB, he added: “What’s not to love? And I do love this song. I love how THWB have respectfully recrafted the sound to suit their more modern edge while at the same time, staying true to the power and message of the original.”

For Scott Wardell, Lead singer and Lead Guitar of THWB, recording the new single and performing on stage with Danny Vaughn is a dream come true.

Scott said: "I always loved this track growing up, and performing it live at acoustic shows was a hit. With producer, Dave Boothroyd's input, we put our own mark on the song, and adding Danny Vaughn's vocals took it to the next level."

As well as Scott THWB includes Andy Jackson on vocals and guitar, Wayne Dowkes White, lead bass

and Chris Mayes on drum and percussion

The band has played at summer festivals such at Staxonbury, Meadowfest, Pickering Rocks and Crawfest and THWB will be playing many of these again in 2024. The first self-titled album, and the latest single ‘The Voice’ can be streamed on Spotify, Amazon Music and You Tube. Find out more at www.thishousewebuilt.com