As previously reported by The Press, Criminally Good Books is set to open in the New Year in Colliergate, specialising in crime fiction and true crime.

Previously it was the Village Gallery which closed earlier this year after five years in the space.

Criminally Good Books will open at number 14 Colliergate, which dates back to the early 18th and 19th century when the site was once two houses.

Its owners have submitted their designs for the exterior of the shop to planners for approval.

They say no original fixtures or fittings will be removed during the re-development of the building and do not believe the design proposal will have a detrimental impact to the building.

After consulting with followers on their Instagram page (@criminallygoodbooksyork), owner Isla Coole has gone for a dark blue colour - Dulux Weathershield Oxford Blue in satin - with lettering and designs in a muted golden brown.

A new painted timber projecting sign will be installed to the existing metal bracket.

In addition, clear vinyl graphics are proposed for the inside face of the existing window showing the logo of the shop - an outline of a body surrounded by books.

In a statement to planners the owners state: "We believe that the new paint finish, fascia lettering and logo, projecting swing sign and window vinyls will enhance the area and be in keeping with surrounding properties."

You can view the application (ref: 23/02164/LBC) at: planningaccess.york.gov.uk.

For more public notices check The Press daily and at: publicnoticeportal.uk/york-press