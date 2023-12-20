THREE people have been arrested after a police chase through North Yorkshire.
North Yorkshire Police say they were alerted to a vehicle which was suspected of driving with cloned numberplates in Selby at just after 1pm, on Tuesday, December 19.
A police car managed to bring the suspect's vehicle to a safe stop through "tactical contact".
At the scene, a man in 20s was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, disqualified driving, failing to stop for the police, drug driving, possession of a class- B drug, theft of a motor vehicle and driving with no insurance.
He was charged with failing to stop, dangerous driving, disqualified driving, driving with no insurance and possession of a class B drug. He was remanded in custody to appear in court today (December 20).
Also, a 39-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of theft of a vehicle and theft from a shop. He was charged with theft and attempted theft. He was also remanded in custody to appear in court today (December 20).
Finally, a 42-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle. Police say she was interviewed and released under investigation.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article