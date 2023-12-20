North Yorkshire Police say they were alerted to a vehicle which was suspected of driving with cloned numberplates in Selby at just after 1pm, on Tuesday, December 19.

A police car managed to bring the suspect's vehicle to a safe stop through "tactical contact".

At the scene, a man in 20s was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, disqualified driving, failing to stop for the police, drug driving, possession of a class- B drug, theft of a motor vehicle and driving with no insurance.

The force's Specialist Operations team were in pursuit (Image: North Yorkshire Police)

He was charged with failing to stop, dangerous driving, disqualified driving, driving with no insurance and possession of a class B drug. He was remanded in custody to appear in court today (December 20).

Also, a 39-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of theft of a vehicle and theft from a shop. He was charged with theft and attempted theft. He was also remanded in custody to appear in court today (December 20).

Finally, a 42-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle. Police say she was interviewed and released under investigation.