The outlet, based south of the city at Fulford, reports more than 4 million visitors this year, some 6 per cent up on last year, giving “a record breaking year.”

Centre manager Paul Tyler told the Press that footfall in November and December is inline with last year but average spend per person is up.

“It’s very much underpinned strong growth across all of our categories, particularly on Sportswear, Beauty, Gifting, Accessories and Hospitality.

“Many of our restaurants have seen some record breaking days as well, which has been fantastic to see. For Yo! Sushi and Slim Chickens it’s their first Christmas here with us and they have been extremely well received by our guests and along with our strong selection of restaurants such as Wagamama, Five Guys and Pizza Express,” he continued.

The last few days before Christmas tend to be quieter but the centre was preparing for Boxing Day, when it re-opens, and December 27, which are “historically our two busiest days for sale shopping.”

On those days, the outlet with its 120 retail brands will be open from 9.30am until 8pm. The only day the outlet is closed is on Christmas Day.

Nonetheless, some retailers have started their sales already.

Paul also reports many shoppers enjoying the ice rink, which is at the centre until Sunday January 7, with a side viewing terrace also proving popular for those who don’t wish to take to the ice.

The Christmas Grotto remains open until Christmas for those who wish to see Santa Claus and the Toy Appeal is having a successful second year, with shoppers already donating several hundred gifts already.

Paul said: “We appreciate at times this can put pressure on the car parks, particularly when the Park and Ride is also at capacity, however as we move into 2024 we intend to work with the council on options to improve and expand the parking facilities in the future to accommodate the demand for the centre on those big shopping days for customers and staff.”

In addition to better parking, the designer outlet has been working with City of York Council on expansion plans.

Paul added: “Looking ahead into 2024, we have a number of shops in the Centre refitting and increasing in size, such as The North Face, Vans, Caffe Nero as well as a few others.

“We are also in discussions with new brands such as Columbia and many others we hope will be joining us as part of the York Designer outlet family in the near future. We hope to confirm those new brands soon…so watch this space.”