From February 10 to 18 the No. 70000 Britannia will be making the 36-mile return journey between Pickering and Grosmont.

No. 70000 Britannia is usually seen hauling services on the mainline, but this is a rare opportunity to allow for a more leisurely paced experience of the locomotive at the NYMR.

The 95-ton express locomotive had the honour of hauling the funeral train of King George VI from King’s Lynn in Norfolk to London during February 1952.

Alongside seat-allocated tickets on board the locomotive, families can take part in a range of activities including a fun-packed interactive fairytale themed show, for 2–7-year-olds, with Storycraft Theatre on February 13 in the classroom at Pickering Station.

There will also be creative adventures on board with activity sheets and coloured pencils to let the imagination soar and gain inspiration from the journey. Interactive signal box demonstrations are also on offer for families to experience the inner workings of a signalbox. The crafty corner sessions encourage children to unleash their artistic side by creating masterpieces inspired by the golden age of steam locomotive.

Laura Strangeway, Acting CEO, said, “We’re so excited to open a little earlier next year, for these incredible special services featuring the iconic Britannia. This is a fantastic opportunity for enthusiasts but also a great way for families to spend a half term day out together, on board our heritage railway.”

For more information and to book your tickets visit, www.nymr.co.uk/britannia

Tickets are £45 for adults, kids go free (aged 0-15), and Member rates are available. Return visits using an Unlimited Annual Pass are valid for these special services, they must be booked online with your unique code. When paying the standard £45 rate (not Member rate), you get 12 months free to hop on and off the standard Bronze, Silver, and Gold services.