September

The entire governing body at Scarcroft Primary School resigned following what governors called an ‘irreparable breakdown in trust and communication’ with the academy trust to which the school belongs.

Former governors claimed the relationship with the South Bank Multi-Academy Trust to which the school belongs had broken down completely, to the point where any attempts by governors to question decisions made by the academy chain’s trustees were deemed ‘hostile’.

But the academy trust hit back, saying the former governors had ‘made a number of allegations which did not reflect the reality in Scarcroft or in any school within the Trust’.

In a decision that sent a shockwave through organisations working with homeless people in York, the city council said it would not be renewing the £95,000-a-year of funding for the Salvation Army’s rough sleepers programme when it expired at the end of September.

The council said under a new homelessness strategy paid for with the help of an extra £260,000 of government funding over two years it would be expanding its own rough sleepers service instead.

Attempts to extend the Salvation Army contract by a month to allow for a ‘transition’ were botched when the contract extension was sent out too late.

The decision sparked real anger – not least from rough sleepers themselves.

York’s ruling Labour administration redoubled its commitment to ending the ‘blue badge ban’ in York, despite a council report warning that the most favoured option - with a manned barrier to allowing cars carrying blue badge holders into the city centre - would create an increased terror risk.

The council report warned there was a danger terrorists could ‘tailgate’ into a secure zone– with blue badge holders and their vehicles becoming ‘vulnerable to being exploited in a terrorist attack’.

But the council’s Labour transport boss Pete Kilbane insisted his administration was committed to reversing the ban – and councillors voted in October to do just that. In other news, organisers pronounced York’s first-ever multicultural Mela festival a massive success – and said it would be back ‘bigger and better’ next year.

And Normandy veteran Ken Cooke, who took part in the D-Day landings at Gold Beach as a young Green Howards private in 1944, was named York Community Pride Person of the Year at the age of 98.

October

Staff at a York GP partnership revealed that they were regularly receiving verbal abuse and even death threats from patients.

Dr Abbie Brooks of the Priory Medical Group (PMG) York Partnership, which has nine surgeries across the city, said: "I can’t stay quiet on the matter any longer".

Thousands of patients received a text message from the surgery signposting a link on their website where Dr Brooks gave examples of the abuse being directed at reception and patient care teams.

One staff member said: “It is the worst I have known it in five years.”

More than £1,000 was raised for York’s dancing Big Issue vendor Vasile Calin after his bag was stolen.

And mourners visiting to Haxby and Wigginton Cemetery said they were confronted with what looked like a 'scene of devastation' after finding 87 gravestones lying flat on the ground.

But the cemetery committee said the gravestones had been laid flat as part of its "statutory health and safety requirement of running a cemetery" as they were unsafe.

Plans to close railway ticket offices in England were scrapped.

And figures revealed that cash-strapped City of York Council had made £7,135,000 profit from parking in one year. Business leaders called for a change to how parking was priced.