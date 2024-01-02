Beningbrough Hall and Treasurer's House are looking to engage new helpers through their recruitment sessions where people are welcomed along for a chat and opportunity to meet members, as well as learning more about the roles available at both sites.

At Treasurer’s House, the Sunday team are looking for more members to help lead visitors through the townhouse with a "positive lasting impression".

Beningbrough Hall is looking for volunteers to help in the hall and to create and put on events for families in the school holidays.

Beningbrough Hall (Image: The National Trust)

They are also offering behind the scenes opportunities to look after the second-hand books shelves in the library and generate fundraising income, and help with odd jobs around the garden, fixing and "making as you go".

Lura France, Volunteering and Community Officer at Beningbrough said: "Volunteering with the National Trust is a great way use your skills, knowledge and experience in a new setting and make a real impact for a great cause.

"Beyond that, are opportunities to connect with new people, learn something new and contribute to our heritage. There is no greater gift than the gift of time".

The drop in sessions will take place at Beningbrough Hall January 4 and 6, at 10.30am and 1.30pm, there will be an evening session on January 15 at 5.30pm.

For Treasurer’s House, visit on January 7 at 10.30am or 1.30pm. With an evening option taking place on January 11 at 5.30pm.