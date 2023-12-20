City of York Council has been working with the Environment Agency on a scheme for the Fulford area, which has suffered repeated flooding in recent years.

City council planners had recommended the council approve the scheme at a meeting of the council’s planning committee last week.

However, due to the illness of a council officer involved in the scheme, City of York Council, as applicant, decided to defer a decision until the new year.

The council meeting heard that the officer needed to be present to answer questions on a range of issues, including engineering matters, archaeology, the green belt and the overall ‘planning balance.’

As the press recently reported, the scheme includes pumping station and associated inlet structure, control kiosk, access track and parking area; culvert under Selby Road; outfall structure and floodwall alignment and penstock across Germany Beck; two earth flood embankments, and a temporary construction compound and tree works within the Fulford Conservation Area.

It promises to better protect 43 properties from current flood risks, ensure access is maintained too more than 300 properties in Fordland’s Road area and safeguard over 16,000 daily journeys on the A19 when flooding occurs.