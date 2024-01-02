Mead tasting, Viking knitting, wire-weaving and more Norse-themed activities will be had at the JORVIK Viking Festival, which runs from Monday, February 12, to Sunday, February 18.

2023's event included a Battle Spectacular at the Eye of York.

The Battle Spectacular at the 2023 JORVIK Viking Festival (Image: Charlotte Graham)

The sold-out event was the first of its kind since 2019, and featured a retelling of Arabic diarist Abn Fadlan’s encounters with the Rus – what we know today as the Vikings – set to a thrilling soundtrack.

The final battle ended with a ritual boat burning to send slain warriors off to Valhalla – though in fact flame cannons were used to simulate a burning boat.

Huge numbers lined the streets from York Minster to watch an estimated 250 Viking warriors and civilians on the March to Coppergate, and joined the warriors for a series of battles.

Vikings pass York Minster during the 2023 festival (Image: Charlotte Graham)

Tickets for three events at the 2024 festival are already on sale.

The Viking Banquet: Love and Blunder, takes place at the Merchant Adventurer’s Hall on Wednesday, February 14. Torch-bearing Vikings will welcome diners with a glass of mead, before tucking into a three course. Tickets are £95 per person.

A fire blow during the Battle Spectacular at the 2023 festival (Image: Charlotte Graham)

The Viking Games take place at 1.30pm on Saturday, February 17. The gamestest the skills, strength, cunning and wisdom of our Viking competitors, including circles of honour and circles of treachery, until only one person is left standing. The event once again culminates in a battle spectacular featuring hundreds of warriors. Tickets are £10 for adults, £5 for concessions (ages 3-16 or 60 plus) and free for under 3s.

The Festival Finale returns to the Eye of York at 7pm on Saturday, February 17. This year’s fiery event explores the Realms of Yggdrasil, featuring different tales taken from the nine worlds connected by The World Tree of Norse mythology, Yggdrasil. Asgard, Valhalla, Jötunheimr and Niflheim all feature in the stories of gods, giants and warriors. Tickets are £20 for adults and £15 for concessions (ages 3-16 or 60 plus).

Vikings arrive in York at the 2023 festival (Image: Charlotte Graham)

Event manager for JORVIK Viking Festival, Abigail Judge, said: “We’ve worked hard on accessibility this year, with prebookable dedicated accessible seating and wheelchair areas for our two key outdoor events.

“We’re also offering tickets for those on low incomes for our Viking Games event, as we are very conscious that the cost-of-living crisis is hitting many families very hard.

Combat at the 2023 festival (Image: Charlotte Graham)

"Even though there are a host of free things to do every year at JORVIK Viking Festival, we have set aside half-price tickets so an adult and two children can enjoy the Viking Games for just £10. We are expecting these to be very popular, so encourage early booking.”

For more details, or to book, visit jorvikvikingfestival.co.uk