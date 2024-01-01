2024 is likely to present a number of challenges and opportunities for our city.

One challenge we face is to recruit more volunteers in our communities, and better support the volunteers who currently do a huge amount to support those in need and look after the green open spaces that we all enjoy. The saying goes that “if you want something doing, ask a busy person” and that still rings true. But it’s not sustainable and people can very easily get burned out. That’s why we need to get better at asking more people to get involved in community activities. The worst that can happen is that they politely decline. But more often than not, if people are able to volunteer on their own terms and undertake tasks that they will enjoy, they are willing to give it a go.

If you have thought about volunteering but don’t know where to start, here are a couple of suggestions. You can phone or e-mail your local councillors, who should have a good idea of what’s happening locally and which groups are in need of volunteers. Or you can have a look at the York CVS website (https://www.yorkcvs.org.uk/volunteers/) where a wide range of volunteering opportunities are advertised. Please do give it some serious consideration – your city needs you!

One big opportunity that we have in 2024 is to shape a new Transport Strategy for the city. The work to develop a new strategy that was started by the previous council administration has been picked up by the new administration, and a range of ideas have been published for us all to comment on. The consultation is open until February 4, so please make sure that you have your say at https://www.york.gov.uk/BigTransportConversation

It’s crucial that we get this right. The traffic gridlock that we have seen in recent weeks is no good for anyone – people can’t get to where they need to be, businesses are deprived of customers, bus timetables go out of the window as buses are stranded in stationary traffic and idling engines affect air quality. Within the outer ring road, available road space is constrained by buildings and trees, so we can’t just build our way out of this situation (even if we had the money!) So we have to make smarter use of the space that we do have to make it easier and more convenient for people to choose alternatives to the private car, such as cycling and public transport. That then helps free up road space for those for whom alternatives to the car are not a realistic option.

Councils and Governments can make interventions to encourage changes in the way that we travel, but we can’t hide from the fact that we all have a role to play, and I would argue a responsibility, to make our city a more liveable place. So I would encourage everyone to actively participate in shaping the future of transport in York.