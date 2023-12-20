Paul Wack, 45, from the Woodlands area of Doncaster is wanted by North Yorkshire Police in connection to a burglary incident and failing to answer bail.

A spokesperson for the force said: "Despite attempts to arrest him by both North Yorkshire Police and South Yorkshire Police, he remains wanted."

If you have seen Wack, please call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and pass information for incident 12230158187

If you have an immediate sighting of him, please call the police on 999.