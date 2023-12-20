A MAN is being hunted by police after they failed to arrest him twice.
Paul Wack, 45, from the Woodlands area of Doncaster is wanted by North Yorkshire Police in connection to a burglary incident and failing to answer bail.
A spokesperson for the force said: "Despite attempts to arrest him by both North Yorkshire Police and South Yorkshire Police, he remains wanted."
If you have seen Wack, please call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and pass information for incident 12230158187
If you have an immediate sighting of him, please call the police on 999.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article