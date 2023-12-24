Department for Education figures showed City of York Council handed out 1,126 penalties to parents and guardians for their child's persistent absence in the 2022-23 academic year.

Of the total, 1,055 (94 per cent) were issued due to pupils being taken out of school for holidays – up from 367 the year before, and the highest on record since 2016-17.

Before the pandemic in 2018-19, 168 penalty notices were issued for unauthorised holidays.

Penalty notices are handed to a guardian if a child frequently misses school and costs either £60 if paid within 21 days of receipt, or £120 thereafter.

If it is not paid in four weeks, the local authority must either prosecute or withdraw the notice.

Paul Whiteman, general secretary of the National Association of Head Teachers (NAHT), said: "Fines have always been too blunt an instrument when it comes to tackling persistent absenteeism.

"The use of fines is controversial, and it is becoming clear that they are ineffective in addressing overall absence."

He added: "Unless more is done to find out the reasons behind continual periods of absence and tackle the root causes behind persistent absenteeism, including support for vulnerable families and for children and young people’s mental health, fining families is unlikely to solve the issue."

Commenting on the government figures, City of York Council’s executive member for education, children and young people, Councillor Bob Webb said: “It’s really important that children are in school with friends, learning skills and developing knowledge as much as they possibly can.

“I agree with the NAHT that a fine at the level set is a blunt instrument and an ineffective deterrent to parents and carers choosing to take their children out of school in term time.

“During a cost of living crisis or at any time, adding £60 to the cost of a holiday during term time still makes it far cheaper than going away during school holidays.

“While this Government takes decisions that make life more expensive for ordinary working families, it seems likely those families will take decisions to lower their costs wherever possible, including holidays."

Across England, nearly 399,000 fines were issued in 2022-23 – a 20 per cent jump from pre-pandemic figures.

About 356,000 (89 per cent) were for unauthorised holidays, as families looked to book cheaper vacations than outside school term times.

It has more than trebled since 2016-17, when 116,000 such fines were imposed.

A Department for Education spokesperson said: "We know that regular school attendance is vital for a child’s education, wellbeing and future life chances."

They added: "Parents have a duty to make sure their child regularly attends school, and holidays should be around school breaks to avoid taking children out of school during term time.

"Our guidance is based on a support-first ethos, however we support schools and local authorities to use punitive measures such as fines where it is deemed appropriate."