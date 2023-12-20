Simon Hodgson-Greaves, aged 48 at the time, of Riccall, was last seen by staff at an RSPB Bempton Cliffs nature reserve, near Bridlington on the coast, on Saturday, December 21, 2013.

The day before, Simon’s van was seen with a man inside and around it but the identity of the man is unknown.

A man was seen the following day in the same place but was not seen again.

Simon, a keen birdwatcher, was familiar with RSPB Bempton Cliffs and was known to have visited the centre before.

Police say they are concerned for his welfare.

Tomorrow (Thursday, December 21) is the 10th anniversary of Simon’s disappearance.

Simon Hodgson-Greaves (Image: Missing People)

His sisters Rachel Pickthall and Kate Stephenson are working with the charity Missing People to refresh their plea for any new information on his whereabouts.

At the time of his disappearance, Simon was described as white, 6ft tall with a proportionate build, blue eyes, short ginger hair with a full bushy beard and a ruddy complexion.

He normally wears glasses but what Simon was wearing at the time is unknown, although a sighting from a member of the public said he wore wellington boots.

Rachel and Kate have remained determined to find their brother since his disappearance, and hopeful that he will be found safe and well.

In November last year (2022), the family announced that a £10,000 reward would be offered for any information leading to Simon being found.

This year, Rachel and Kate share this message: “Simon, please get in touch as soon as possible to let us know you’re ok. Mum is 83 and needs to know where you are. All your family do. We all miss you very much.

“And if anyone else knows anything about what might have happened to Simon, or where he is now, please get in touch urgently and help put an end to the horrid situation we can’t believe we find ourselves in, which is unbearable.”

Missing People’s publicity officer, Ndella Senghore, urged anyone with information to contact the charity.

“Simon, if you are reading this, please get in touch. You can call us on 116 000 or email 116000@missingpeople.org.uk. Our service is non-judgemental, confidential, and free thanks to support from players of People’s Postcode Lottery. We just want to provide you with the support you need and help you to be safe,” she said.