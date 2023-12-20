The Hull-based company says since taking over the service in April, it has consistently positive feedback, including praise for friendly and professional drivers.

The Woodthorpe Community recently took to Facebook to thank a Number 12 driver, who gave out Christmas cards to customers.

Others also praised the drivers, with one saying: “I use the no 12 most mornings to work. The drivers are always friendly and cheerful.”

Another community member said: "Yes, I agree the drivers are a joy, however stressed they may be with our York traffic, they always seem laid back and smiling.”

"I agree. East Yorkshire bus drivers have been particularly friendly,” continued another, with one also adding: “Drivers are so friendly and the buses are always clean”.

Stuart Fillingham, Head of Commercial at East Yorkshire Buses, said, "We are immensely proud of our dedicated team on service 12. Their commitment, even in challenging conditions positively impacts our communities. We thank our customers for the great comments, and patience and understanding during the roadworks and delays. We've worked hard to minimise delays where possible, and your ongoing support means the world to us."