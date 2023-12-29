JULY

YORK Hospital’s £18 million new A&E Department was officially opened by senior sister Margaret Locker.

The new unit included an eight-bed resuscitation area, 12 new assessment and treatment cubicles, a dedicated safe room for mental health patients and a closed off suite to handle potential infectious diseases.

“These are fantastic facilities,” said Dr Steve Crane, consultant in emergency medicine at York Hospital.

City of York council announced it would be launching a city-wide campaign to raise funds so that proper, free school meals could be provided to primary school children in the city’s most deprived areas. Claire Douglas, the council’s new Labour leader, said the authority would contribute £100k to get the fund started.

And details were revealed of a five-year strategy aimed at making York the first anti-racist city in the North of England.

The strategy was developed – with the backing of the city council – by campaign group Inclusive Equal Rights UK (IERUK) in response to data collected from the council, schools, higher education, policing, healthcare, social care, housing, government agencies and the private sector.

Haddy Njie, chair of IERUK, said: “This work matters because the data widely documents that racism in York is casual, systemic, and structural. It is manifested in many forms that disproportionately and negatively impacts the lives and livelihood of people of colour.”

On a sad note, Van Wilson – one of York’s best-known local historians – died at the age of 70.

Paying tribute, Press reporter Stephen Lewis said Van would be hugely missed.

“The books she has left behind - whether dealing with life in York’s chocolate factories before the war, or the music scene in the city in the 1950s and 1960s – give a wealth of insight into what life was like for ordinary people in York a generation or two ago," he said.

“Anyone who loves York’s history owes her a real debt.”

AUGUST

August brought a moment of real, bittersweet joy: the birth of a baby son to Ellyn Rungay, the girlfriend of former York boxer Cam Shaw.

Cam, 25, had died while snorkelling on the Great Barrier Reef in Australia.

But Ellyn had told The Press just before Christmas 2022 that she was pregnant with Cam’s baby.

The little boy – named Jesse – duly appeared at the beginning of August.

“He’s the most amazing little miracle!” Ellyn said.

August also saw genuine tragedy, in the death of York man James Walker, who had spent the night sleeping rough on the city’s streets.

James was initially described in media reports as ‘a homeless man’.

But his grieving mother Amanda later gave a moving interview to the Press in which she said: “He was not just a number. He was my son, he was Ryan’s brother, he was his grandparents’ grandson, his auntie’s nephew. He was very much loved and respected by the community.”

James, she said, was a skilled electrician who, a week before his death, had been working on the electrics for the new Full Sutton prison.

His well-paid job had taken him all around the world, including Brazil and Turkey.

But he was also a man who battled demons all his life, Amanda admitted.

He could be confident, bright and charming. But when the demons struck, he would turn to alcohol to try to drown them out, Amanda said.

His tragic death sparked an anguished debate about the extent of homelessness in the city.

In other news, a row blew up over a hand-painted sign on the front of one of York's oldest buildings – the Old York Tea Room in Our Lady’s Row, Goodramgate.

And teenager Oleksii Umanets - who had started his exam studies in a basement sheltering from bombs in Ukraine when the school in his home town of Kharkiv was reduced to rubble by Russian shells - collected seven GCSEs at his new school in York.