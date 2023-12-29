Although we have learnt to expect the unexpected in politics recently, it seems pretty certain that next year’s General Election will be the year’s big event for an impact on York. I and York’s Conservatives councillors will focus on making the greatest impact we can for residents, rather than national posturing. However in May we will also see a huge election for the first ever elected mayor of York and North Yorkshire, who will have a huge impact locally and is vital York councillors all work closely with whoever that is to get the best York outcomes.

We are now into about the 12th year of council officers declaring ‘past cuts have been ok, but now we are back to the bone’ and yet residents will know that their council tax only ever goes higher and indeed the total budget at City of York Council (CYC) hits a new record this year, as it did the year before and so on going backwards. Money is limited but too many still seem to be making the wrong choices. The previous Lib Dem administration wasted vast amounts from hundreds of thousands to the Chief Executive they fell out with, to the hiking of councillor ‘Special Responsibility allowances’ to the awful array of bollards in Acomb which really need removing. We need to start spending all money more carefully not having some savings to make a point and other areas of vast spend which go unchecked. One such example is the redevelopment project around Coppergate which is costing vast amounts for next to no delivery and now a likely cutting in city centre parking which would harm business. The council must focus on the areas it does well like Adult Social Care and not try and be a property developer…..though they do need to oversea more affordable house building!

I mentioned the mayor and this will be crucial because they will have a large pot of money and the biggest impact I see on this is in transport. In March CYC will vote on a new Local Transport Plan and then in May we will see an elected mayor. We have seen our city get busier over decades and this could truly be the biggest moment of change ever if we can see a real improvement in bus services and cycle provision (better linking all villages with the centre in particular) and, more out of the remit of CYC, rail. We are getting money and government direction with devolution; the biggest thing to make it happen is true cross party working together rather than going back and forth between different administration resulting in policy changes and vast spend.

I continue to have concerns that the Local Plan is not as close to being signed off as some may suggest, but hope it can finally be. This will give a chance to finally build more much needed homes and ensure developers cannot threaten inappropriate development due to the city not having a five year land supply. Once the plan is approved the key focus will become infrastructure from new roads, to playgrounds to sewage systems and planning must control these in great detail.

Happy Christmas and New Year to all!