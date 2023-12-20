Anne and Mark Braithwaite own The Braithwaite Gallery in Low Petergate and are hoping to raise thousands of pounds for the national charity Papyrus.

Their son Jake died in 2018 aged 20.

Braithwaite Gallery in York

Anne said: "Each year The Braithwaite Gallery on Low Petergate supports a charity to do our bit to make a difference.

"Papyrus is the national charity for the prevention of young suicide. It has a special significance for us - in 2018 we lost Jake to suicide aged just 20.

"Perhaps by raising money to support this charity, we can give another family another day with their loved one. And another day…"

For the past few years, the couple have raffled donated art works to raise funds for the cause.

Last year's fundraiser amassed £1,570 for Papyrus. In total, the couple have raised more than £3,000 for the charity since Jake's death.

Jake Braitwaite

This year's art work in the raffle is an original by artist Gary Walton titled Winter Solstice.

The painting measures 95 x 348mm (image size) with mount dimensions of 242 x 495 mm. It is unframed.

Tickets cost £2 in person in the gallery or can be bought in blocks of five for £10 on the gallery’s website YorkArtist.com. The winner will be drawn on December 31.

Anne added that the gallery also has several other paintings from artists Gary Walton, Anthony Marn and Paul Heeley, for sale, with proceeds going to the charity.

The art work in the raffle - Winter Solstice by Gary Walton

She added: "Suicide is the biggest killer of young people under the age of 35 in the UK.

"In 2018, more than 1,800 young people took their own lives. Papyrus provides confidential support and advice to young people struggling with thoughts of suicide, and anyone worried about a young person through their helpline, HOPELINEUK.

"Every £5 raised can help pay for a life-saving contact to HOPELINEUK. Your donations really are lifesaving, thank you."

* The Samaritans say that whatever you're going through, you can call them for free, at any time, from any phone, on 116 123.