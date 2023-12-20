As The Press previously reported, the Met Office has issued a yellow warning for severe weather ahead of Thursday (December 21). The incoming weather system has since been announced as Storm Pia, the latest named storm of the season.

Since issuing the warning, the Met Office have provided advice for people on how to deal with the weather ahead of Christmas.

Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist Chris Almond said: "From late Wednesday into Thursday, strong winds are likely to develop across a large area of the UK.

READ NEXT:

"We’ve issued a large yellow warning area where there’s a potential for some impacts, but gusts of 50-60mph are possible for large parts of central and northern areas of the UK.

"Exposed coasts and high ground could see gusts of 70-80mph at times."

Tomorrow, winds are set to pass 40mph at various points throughout the day. The Met Office has cautioned people to take extra care when driving.

Heavy rainfall is forecasted to sweep over the Pennines, narrowly missing York. Locally, rain is expected to stay minimal whilst the rest of the North experiences heavy showers into Christmas.

If you are affected by Storm Pia, please email us at newsdesk@thepress.co.uk.