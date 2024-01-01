The Bay Horse in Blossom Street is run by Lorna Turnbull and family and their weekly event celebrated its tenth anniversary in November.

The host of the quiz is Kjarten Poskitt and every Thursday for about two hours contenders get the chance to win a free supper, there are two chocolate bingos and a round of Play Your Cards Right closes the evening off.

The Bay Horse pub quiz host Kjarten Poskitt (Image: After Hours Social)

Landlady Lorna Turnbull said: “It’s a pleasure to host Kjarten and the quiz team each week.

“It’s a real attraction for the local community and some come from as far as Scotland.

“Throughout lockdown they built an online WhatsApp group where people joined for the weekly quiz, which led to people attending from all over the country!

“Every week we see old and new faces alike and as a landlady with a traditional business model it’s great to see these types of evenings still going strong.

“It’s so much fun and a great laugh.”

Kjarten Poskitt asking the questions at The Bay Horse pub quiz (Image: After Hours Social)

Kjarten said: “We’ve had regulars that come in – pointing to a couple called Rob and Jen – who have been coming for seven years, so most of the questions they’ve heard three or four times before!

“It’s a great night out, there’s some lovely people, we’re great mates, not just in the pub, but we also WhatsApp and gossip afterwards.

He added that anyone who fancied going along he would be kind to them for the first week and then, after that, it would get tough.

A spokesperson for the pub said it is also popular on race days and home to a bed and breakfast.