After all, Christmas is traditionally the time of giving, but sometimes you can give too much and end up with piles of leftover festive treats.

Whether it's fatty meat residue or creamy beverages, you might be wondering if they can go down your sink or if they will cause serious blockages and smells.

With that in mind, let’s see what the experts say when it comes to disposing of these popular seasonal products.

Christmas food to avoid putting down the drain

Russell Brazier, pipe expert and owner of Transam Extrusions, has provided a guide on what food and drink can and cannot be poured down the drain this Christmas.

Turkey and ham fat residues: Although it may be tempting to wash away the delicious drips from roasted turkey or gammon, these fats harden and can cause serious damage to your pipes, resulting in blockages that are the opposite of festive.

Bones and peels: Turkey bones, potato peels, and fibrous vegetables like celery and onion skins should stay far away from your sink as your pipes might get clogged by them.

Creamy indulgences: Even though they taste great, things like eggnog, Baileys, creamy sauces and buttery mixtures can cause plumbing problems if they are poured down the sink. Over time, these dairy-based items may solidify and result in obstructions.

Starchy leftovers: Leftover mashed potatoes, stuffing, and pasta may seem harmless, but they swell in water, turning into stubborn blockages that put a damper on the holiday spirit.

Christmas drinks to avoid putting down the drain

Mulled Wine and spiced beverages: As tempting as it may be to let the remnants of mulled wine or spiced cider disappear down the drain, the spices and remnants can create a sticky mess and unpleasant odours.

Dessert beverages: Warm chocolate and sugary dessert beverages may leave behind sticky residues that draw dirt and debris and increase the risk of blockages in your plumbing.

Coffee fixings: Coffee grounds, the byproduct of those fragrant coffee brewing sessions, ought to stay out of the drain. They often gather in pipes to create a gummy mess.

Russell has also recommended some of the best ways to get rid of leftover Christmas food and drink properly such as considering composting organic waste and placing sieves over kitchen sink drains to catch food particles and prevent them from going down the drain.