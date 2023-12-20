Little gets you in the festive spirit more than cuddling up on the couch and indulging in some Christmas telly.
Many of us sit back on our sofa in recovery from our Christmas dinner to enjoy the numerous Christmas special on offer.
To help keep on top of what is on the box here is a full TV schedule for Christmas Day.
Christmas Day TV schedule
BBC One
- 3pm - The King's Speech
- 3.10pm - Toy Story 4
- 4.40pm - Strictly Come Dancing
- 5.55pm - Doctor Who
- 6.50pm - Michael McIntyre's The Wheel
- 7.45pm - Ghosts
- 8.15pm - Call The Midwife
- 9.45pm - EastEnders
- 10.45pm - Mrs Brown's Boys
ITV1
- 3.45pm - In For a Christmas Penny
- 4.30pm - Sing 2
- 6.30pm - Emmerdale
- 7pm - Coronation Street
- 7.30pm - The Masked Singer
- 9pm - The 1% Club
- 10pm - Barry Humphries: The Last Laugh
Channel 4
- 3.10pm - The Italian Job
- 5pm - Channel 4 News
- 5.15pm - Alternative Christmas Message
- 5.20pm - Home Alone
- 7.20pm - The Piano
- 8.35pm - The Great Pottery Throwdown
- 9.45pm - Forrest Gump
