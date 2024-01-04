More horses than ever competed on the Knavesmire course in 2023 and prize money came to a total of £10.75 million.

“We’re grateful for the support from racegoers in our home city,” James Brennan, the racecourse’s head of marketing and sponsorship told The Press.

Zoulu Chief ridden by jockey Gina Mangan wins the Sky Bet Nursery Handicap on day one of the Sky Bet Ebor Festival at York Racecourse (Image: PA)

“In 2023 we saw some fantastic racehorses and we hope we have created some great memories.”

James said the team at the racecourse is already looking ahead to the next season and aim to promise racegoers a “magical experience” with even more prize money on offer.

The racing season starts on Wednesday, May 15, with the Dante Festival, running until Friday, May 17.

Jockey Frankie Dettori on day one of the Dante Festival 2023 at York Racecourse (Image: Hannah Ali Photography)

Next is the May Spring Meeting on Saturday, May 25, followed by the June Meeting on Friday, June 14, and Saturday, June 15.

The John Smith’s cup returns for its 65th year on Friday, July 12, to Saturday, July 13.

Sky Bet Ebor Festival will be held from Wednesday, August 21, to Saturday, August 24.

Racegoers alongside Paddington on day one of the Sky Bet Ebor Festival 2023 (Image: PA)

The racing season comes to close with the October finale from Friday, October 11, to Saturday, October 12.

Aside from racing, top names in music will take to the stage at the racecourse in July.

The first to be announced is the Kaiser Chiefs, who will perform on Friday, July 26.

The Kaiser Chiefs are set to return to York Racecourse next July (Image: York Racecourse)

Another headline slot is booked for Saturday, July 27, but the act is yet to be named.

By the summer the racecourse hopes to have the first phases of its £5 million upgrade to the south end complete.

It will improve facilities in the Grandstand and Paddock areas and includes new lawns, a canopy and extension to the Bustardthorpe Stand.

Racegoers brave the rain for the 64th John Smith's Cup (Image: Hannah Ali Photography)

James said the team is “very busy” working with its partners to complete the work.

“It’s about giving people a nice place to sit at the southern end,” he added.

The scheme has been developed by Yorkshire firm Dawson Williamson Architects.

Read next:

James said the goal is for the stand to have easy access to local food and drink businesses.

The development follows recent multimillion pound schemes to improve the experience for both the County Stand racegoer in the Northern End Development (2014-15) and Clocktower Enclosure (2018).

William Derby, chief executive and clerk of the course, previously said: “These improvements are another sign of the clear vision held by the York Race Committee to ensure we remain one of the world’s best racecourses.

“The committee has a track record of investing in the facilities, race programme and visitor experience. This latest chapter aims to improve the facilities for racegoers in the Grandstand and Paddock area, following similar recent investments elsewhere.”