Housing charity Shelter's research shows the number of homeless people across England rose by 14 per cent in the last year.

The figures have prompted the charity to say the ‘housing emergency is out of control’, and to call on the Government to take the issue seriously.

The Shelter figures show that 140 people are estimated to be homeless in York this year.

Of these, 131 (including 41 children) live in temporary accommodation – organised by social services, the council or charities.

Meanwhile, nine of the total homeless population are estimated to be sleeping rough.

That’s close to the quick count made by the Salvation Army’s Charlie Malarkey when he was out at 6am earlier this week delivering Christmas hampers to rough sleepers – though Charlie said there could have been more like ten or eleven people sleeping on York’s streets that night.

Earlier this month, council chiefs in York announced that they were offering up to 29 extra emergency beds in York to accommodate rough sleepers this winter.

In an official annual rough sleeper count on November 8, which was independently verified by Homeless Link, 15 people were found sleeping on York’s streets, the council says.

The 29 extra beds were being made available in anticipation of people coming from other areas to sleep rough in York, the council said.

They were is in addition to the 120 regular beds for single, homeless people.

Cllr Michael Pavlovic, the authority's executive member for housing, today backed Shelter's call for the Government to take homelessness more seriously - and also called on Whitehall to commit to delivering 'significantly more affordable homes'.

He added: “Our housing services work with people who’ve become homeless or are at risk of becoming homeless to help them find a permanent home. In some cases the solution will be temporary, though we make every effort to minimise this.

“Becoming homeless happens for a variety of reasons with some personal, some outside a person’s control. These include the cost of living crisis and national decisions ranging from real terms cuts to housing allowance rates which mean people cannot afford private rents (to) the failure to ban no-fault evictions as previously promised."

Nationally, it is estimated that about 309,000 people will be without a home this Christmas, Shelter says.

But homeless figures are snapshots or estimates, and they often undercount the true number, the charity stresses.

Polly Neate, chief executive of Shelter, said: "Homelessness is on nobody’s Christmas list, but 309,000 people will spend this time of year in a tiny hostel room or freezing in a doorway."

Ms Neate blamed the housing emergency on "chronic underinvestment" in social homes, with people unable to afford rising rents.

"It is appalling that the Government has allowed thousands of families to be packed into damp and dirty B&Bs and hostel rooms, which are traumatising children and making people desperately ill," she added.

"Until the Government takes this emergency seriously, our frontline services will do everything they can to help people keep or find a safe home this winter.

"It is only with the public’s support we can continue to provide vital advice and support and fight for the solutions people want and need to end homelessness."

In England, one in 182 people are homeless.

This is compared to one in 1,449 in York.

The Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities said it is spending £2 billion on tackling homelessness and rough sleeping.

A DLUHC spokesperson said temporary accommodation is "an important way of making sure no family is without a roof over their head", but councils must ensure it is temporary and suitable for families' needs.

Funding to address homelessness includes £1 billion given to councils to financially support people moving out of temporary accommodation.

"Through our Rough Sleeping Strategy, we will continue to work to end rough sleeping completely," a DLHUC spokesperson said.