Daniel Campbell accessed and sent an email from a force laptop he was not authorised to use.

He is the second member of the force to be sentenced by a criminal court in a fortnight for misuse of police equipment.

Daisy Pennock, 26, of Whitby, then a police community support officer, made unauthorised searches in police computer systems in 2021 and 2022.

Both are no longer part of North Yorkshire Police.

Campbell, 37, of Catterick Village, was an exhibits officer and resigned from the force in October 2023, before his first court appearance.

He pleaded guilty to computer misuse and perverting the course of justice, both committed in June 2023.

He was given an eight-month prison sentence at Teesside Magistrates Court suspended for 12 months.

He was charged following an investigation by North Yorkshire Police’s Professional Standards and CID departments in June 2023.

North Yorkshire Police Assistant Chief Constable Elliot Foskett said: “The communities that we serve need to know that they can have complete trust in their police force.

“North Yorkshire Police expects the highest level of integrity from all officers and staff.

“We will not hesitate to prosecute individuals like Daniel Campbell who fall below this expectation and engage in unlawful conduct.”

Last week, York Press reported how Daisy Pennock, 26, was given a 12-month community order at Scarborough Magistrates Court after she pleaded guilty to seven charges under the Community Misuse Act 1990.

In her case, the force’s professional standards department started investigating in November 2022 under the direction of the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

The IOPC declared that she had committed gross misconduct by her actions.