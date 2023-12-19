Playing to a packed house at Q Church on Priory Street Alistair Griffin’s festive concerts promised the full spectrum of Christmas music and they didn’t disappoint.

Tess Wilford who’d travelled from Leicestershire to be there took to Facebook to say: “Had the most fantastic Christmas experience ever. Alistair Griffin and Ignite Concerts thank you.”

The show opened with the Lockwood brass band getting people in the mood with carols and traditional Christmas tunes.

Alistair Griffin on stage in Priory Street (Image: Supplied)

This was followed by a beautiful Christmas acoustic set from Alistair and band mates with soul stirring harmonies on O Holy Night and a special version of We’re Walking In The Air.

Alistair then introduced a very special guest, his eight-year-old son Tom who performed a signed version of Shakin Stevens Merry Christmas Everyone while Alistair sang the words. Alistair closed the first set with an audience singalong to Rudolph The Red Nose Reindeer complete with red nose.

Next on stage was rising York star Maggie Wakeling taking it up a gear singing a jazzy Christmas set with a hint of swing with the tunes from The Ronettes, Kelly Clarkson, Brenda Lee and Andy Williams. Maggie is one to watch and she sparkled on stage.

Maggie Wakeling (Image: Supplied)

There were more carols with the brass band before Alistair brought out the band for a party set infused with Christmas Classics. A very jovial rendition of Stop The Cavalry with the brass band kicked things off before Alistair reeled off hit after Christmas hit, from George Michael’s Last Christmas to Wizard’s I Wish It Could Be Christmas Everyday. This show had it all, even the 12 Days of Christmas which had the audience on their feet as each section of the church was assigned a day to sing out when there turn came. Four Calling Birds giving the loudest chorus from the balcony.

Carolyn Conlin on Facebook said: “We were there on Saturday & it was absolutely brilliant the 12 days of Christmas is something that I’ll never ever forget. A perfect start to our Christmas, thank you all so much xx”

Alistair also recently held a series of candlelight concerts (Image: Supplied)

And finally the greatest Christmas song of all, Fairytale of New York, with extra poignancy this year after the passing of its writer Pogues legend Shane McGowan. It was a special moment that had everybody up swaying and singing.

Alistair Griffin from Ignite Concerts and front man of the show said: “ We’re in a new venue this year and it’s been a fantastic response. I never seen a crowd so up for singing and dancing, it’s been really special.”

Alistair on stage (Image: Supplied)