Four days overdue, Luke was born and immediately his parents started to become concerned.

After spending his first nine days in the Special Care Baby unit at York Hospital, Luke was finally allowed home. However, the challenges didn't stop there.

At this point, Nat and Tom were unaware of the battle they were facing. Whilst Luke was set for a future battling infantile spasms, Cerebral Visual Impairment and Cerebral Palsy. All they knew after the first nine days was their son was coming home.

Nat said: "Luke was born in quite a poor state.

"He just cried all the time, we knew we were in for a bit of crying but this didn't seem right."

Despite concerns, Luke continued to spend his first few weeks at home. His parents spoke of how his crying turned to screaming, medical professionals dismissed the symptoms as reflux or colic.

Two-year-old Luke lives in Clifton moor with his parents Nat and Tom (Image: Nat Alldritt-Perratt)

One day before Luke turned six months old he received a diagnosis. For Nat and Tom, it finally felt like a step in the direction.

Nat said: "I spoke to a GP on the phone and said I can't take it anymore

"No diagnosis is nice, however it was a bit of relief that we were finally listened to and Luke was going to get the support he needed."

Despite being told he was a healthy baby and being turned away repeatedly by GPs and doctors, Luke's parents stayed persistent, fuelled by their lived experience.

Luke's father, Tom a teacher, said: "We’re first time parents, I hadn’t even held a baby before but when my sister held him she said he didn’t feel like a baby should do."

READ NEXT:

The referral to a consultant paediatrician brought back the first diagnosis, Luke had 'Infantile spasms' (also known as West Syndrome). This syndrome is a form of epilepsy that causes seizures.

Nat said: "He needed the seizures to stop because they were causing more and more damage to his brain."

Following the diagnosis, Luke began a rigorous course of medication, including injections and oral medications being administered multiple times each day.

The steroid medication began to bring his seizures back under control. After this, Nat and Tom realised he wasn't visually tracking objects.

After further tests Luke was also diagnosed with Cerebral Visual Impairment, registering him as "severely sight impaired".

Nat said: "Not only had he been enduring more than half a year of pain, but we learned he was effectively blind."

Luke was diagnosed with Infantile spasms, Cerebral Visual Impairment and Cerebral Palsy (Image: Nat Alldritt-Perratt)

More recently, Luke has also been diagnosed with Cerebral Palsy which affects his whole body. One year ago was the first time Luke rolled from front to back, but his movement hasn't progressed further than that.

In a journey riddled with hardships, Nat reflected and said: "My maternity leave was spent on the sofa cuddling Luke and trying to stop him from crying, It’s been hell."

Despite all of the challenges, Tom and Nat are determined to provide their son with the best future possible. They have set up a Facebook page to document his journey for those who are interested.

Additionally, they have set up a JustGiving page in order to help fund potentially life altering therapies.

Nat said: "I know Luke is very young and we don't know what his future will look like but this is our starting point.

"I was working full time but now I'm Luke's full time carer, its had an impact financially.

"He needs a lot of physio to give him the chance to be the best he can be."

In order to move his legs Luke requires specialist equipment as well as hydro therapy.

Even though it's been a tricky road so far, Nat and Tom still see the positives of having Luke in their lives. Nat said: "It's changed our lives completely, but we've met some amazing people along the way."