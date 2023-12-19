It comes as fans of the studio's attractions spotted that the owners of Universal Studios, Comcast and NBC had brought domain names, UniversalStudiosGreatBritain.com and UniversalGreatBritain.com, reports The Sun.

On the website, Whois, the is domain information linking the names back to the owners and showing the domains were registered back in September of 2023.

The rumours also began as there are further reports that 500 acres of land was brought by Comcast in Bedford.

Confirming the land, a Universal spokesperson told Sun Online Travel: "We recently acquired land in Bedford and are at the early stages of exploring its feasibility for a potential park and resort at this site.

"It will be many months before we are ready to make a decision to proceed and we look forward to engaging with all relevant stakeholders and the local community.”

Universal Studios could be opening a massive theme park in the UK

The Sun also found that Comast's last quarterly financial report found that £214m had been spent buying land for "potential theme park expansions".

Plus, the company also took ownership of the controlling stake in Cloud Wing UK Limited, a construction and development company earlier this year.

If the theme were to be built on the brought land, it could mean that Universal Studios park would be just half an hour from Gulliver's Land and an hour from Warner Brothers Harry Potter Studios in Watford.

Although Universal Studio or its parent company, Comast have not yet confirmed if the rumours are true, theme park news outlet, Orland Park Stop suggest that some rides could be themed around James Bond, The Lord of the Rings and Paddington Bear.

The rumoured news comes months after a hopeful theme park, 'the London Resort' dubbed the UK's Disneyland, was forced to enter administration.

The theme park was first announced in 2019 and was expected to cost £3.5 billion, set on the Swanscombe Peninsula near Dartford in Kent.

The site would have been more than 530 acres and would have featured six lands, but following a decision from Natural England, the land of the park became a Site of Special Scientific Interest after rare species were found in the area.

Planners for the London Resort, London Resort Company Holdings (LRCH), planned to make the park smaller but in the end, shared they had to call in administration are being £100m in debt.