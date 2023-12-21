The council said the new grants were made ‘in recognition of – and to continue the personalised approach - to help people rough sleeping or made homeless into the accommodation and support that’s right for them’.

A council spokesperson said: “Grants of £128,995 and £106,000 from the government’s Rough Sleeping Initiative (RSI) fund will be used for the coming year.

“In addition, £136,859 has been released by the RSI as part of a three-year, £1.3 million award secured by City of York Council from 2022-2025.”

In 2022, the government announced an investment of up to £500 million in funding to local authorities across England under multi-year funding.

The council said these funds will largely be used by its Rough Sleeper Housing Navigators and wider rough sleeper team, to support the people they work with into more stable, long-term housing every year.

Cllr Michael Pavlovic, executive member for housing at City of York Council, said: “We have enough beds to accommodate all rough sleepers and this funding will be used to continue supporting them into longer-term accommodation and support.

“Crucially, at this time of year, it will help fund our navigators’ innovative and persistent work to coax people to leave life on the street.

“This includes getting benefits in place, training for work, budgeting and tenancy management.”

The council added that if anyone sees someone sleeping outdoors, they can visit StreetLink to notify the council, who can go an offer support.