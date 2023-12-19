The video captures the rescue as the RNLI lifeboat speeds into the sea to rescue the pair who were left clinging to the bottom of their boat after it capsized in choppy waters.

The experienced water-sport duo had originally headed out in calm conditions on Saturday (December 16), before facing a strong cross-shore wind as they left the pier’s end.

Their boat overturned when they tried to head back to the harbour, leaving them clinging to the hull of the roughly 15ft (4.5m) white fibreglass vessel.

Whatever the weather, our dedicated volunteers are on call 24/7, ready to save lives at sea 💙



Watch our 2023 rescue roundup to see our everyday heroes in action. Don't forget to show them some love in the comments! #RNLI #RNLIRescues #SearchAndRescue #OneCrew pic.twitter.com/rXcm2JvD4v — RNLI (@RNLI) December 15, 2023

They managed to signal another rower to call for the coastguard and one of the RNLI fast response rigid inflatable boats was then dispatched to them.

Watch RNLI volunteers rescue 2 rowers near Whitby coast

Body-worn footage revealed how the crew managed to quickly pinpoint them after they were dragged one mile out into the North Sea’s dangerous waters.

The rowers were then brought to the lifeboat station where they were checked over for hypothermia by awaiting paramedics.

Jonathan Marr who was helm on the inshore lifeboat said: "When you hear that you are attending a shout to two people in the water, you know you need to get there quickly as every second counts.

“When we arrived we were relieved to see that both casualties were wearing lifejackets and had managed to climb onto the upturned hull of their rowing boat.

The RNLI has issued safety guidance for anyone taking part in water-based sports (Image: RNLI/SWNS)

“We later learned they had undertaken capsize training which was invaluable in this incident as it's very easy to panic when you end up in cold water unexpectedly."

RNLI issues warning to anyone taking part in water-based sports

The RNLI's advice to anyone taking part in water-based sports is to wear a lifejacket, carry a means of calling for help and always check the weather conditions.

They also recommend participants undertake the relevant training so they know what to do in an emergency.

Jonathan added: “Even the most experienced of people can get caught out - everything can change in an instant.

“The one thing we want people to remember is ‘float to live’ - lay on your back and try to relax. This can help reduce the chances of cold water shock setting in.”