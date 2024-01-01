This year, the NSPCC launched an online safety campaign with City of York Safeguarding Partnership, which saw hundreds of schoolchildren see an educational play and accompanying workshop.

Exclusive videos were also shared with parents across the city to help them understand dangers on the internet and help them keep their children safe online.

Videos which featured genuine clips from calls to Childline highlighted the dangers of gaming online, sharing pictures online, online pornography, cyberflashing and dangers from fraudsters targeting children online (click on links for access to videos).

The NSPCC said that in 2021/22, North Yorkshire Police recorded 319 crimes involving online child abuse images, up 12 per cent since 2016/17, and forces across Yorkshire and the Humber have seen an increase of 57 per cent in that same period.

The Online Safety Bill recently passed into legislation, which the government says is a new set of laws to protect children and adults online.

Part of the Act will make social media companies more responsible for their users’ safety on their platforms.

Helen Westerman, head of local campaigns for the NSPCC, helped create the video campaign which included short social media clips featuring quotes from Childline contacts about online safety issues chosen to reflect concerns raised by parents across the city.

Helen said: “Christmas is a fantastic time for children and families, but it’s important for any parents or carers gifting their little ones tech this year to be aware of just what they’re capable of and precautions they can take to help keep their children safer online.

“Online safety is a real concern for parents and young people, but having conversations and using technology to help keep children safer doesn’t have to be intimidating.

“We hope that the videos we shared in York are helpful, and there are resources and guidance on the NSPCC website which are easy to understand and will help parents start conversations.”

Short videos outlining topics and advice about online safety were shared by The Press over the summer and are still available on the website, and anyone wishing to find out more about how to stay safer online can visit the NSPCC’s Online Safety Hub.

Children can contact Childline counsellors on 0800 1111 or through the Childline website, which also includes information and advice around online safety, and moderated message boards where they can speak to other young people about their concerns.

If you have concerns about a child or looking for support, please contact the Multi-Agency Safeguarding Hub (MASH) in York on 019 0455 1900 (016 0978 0780 outside office hours, at weekends and on public holidays), or email mash@york.gov.uk.