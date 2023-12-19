Father Christmas and his sleigh toured Burn village, near Selby, on Sunday, December 17, accompanied by Paula Marie, the Vintage Vocalist, and a group of ‘elves’.

Over £145 was raised for The Clothing Bank, nominated as the village’s charity for 2024 by MP Keir Mather, who switched on Burn’s Christmas Lights two weeks ago.

Started during Covid to boost community contact, the sleigh has been a big hit over the last three years, and this December’s trip proved its popularity once again.

Parish Council chairman Chris Phillipson said: “While we celebrated our first official ‘switch-on’ since lockdown on the village green this year, the sleigh tour is still much appreciated and brings Christmas right to people’s doors.”