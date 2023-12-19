As The Press previously reported, a Coastliner bus crashed into a white van on the A64 at 6.45am today (December 19). The incident is said to have taken place at the Scotchman Lane turn off for Claxton.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: "The van driver and a passenger from the bus were taken to hospital with minor injuries."

Police are now searching for passengers on the Coastliner bus who haven't yet spoken to them, to come forward with information.

They are also appealing for anyone who saw the vehicles prior to the collision to get in touch.

If you can help, the force are asking you to email: lewis.grainge@northyorkshire.police.uk.

Alternatively, please contact them on 101 and quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230239963.