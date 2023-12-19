Pink Moon, based in Tockwith, west of York, seeks a 350-strong army of workers for its summer-long tour of events such as the British Grand Prix and the Isle of Wight, Leeds & Reading and Latitude festivals.

With the potential to earn more than £800 per week, the successful applicants will also have their food and accommodation provided as they join the team at some the biggest and best events across the country.

The ultimate in summer jobs for any music fan, one of the current Pink Moon management team, Grace Baker-Brown, enjoyed being part of the crew so much that she ended up staying.

Now an event manager, she first joined in 2021 after applying for a part-time job advertised at her university and has now worked three full summer seasons… enjoying every minute.

“I received an email from my lecturer at university explaining that Pink Moon were hiring for their 2021 summer season and I applied,” she said. “Upon getting the job, I decided to take a study break from uni so that I could still gain as much relevant industry experience as possible.

“I knew I wanted to go straight into an events role after graduating, so when I was offered the full-time event manager role, it was a no-brainer. I’d already had such a great experience with the company, as well as having all the great connections that I had made with my colleagues previously.

“I love how busy we are in the summer and I also love being outdoors, so spending pretty much my whole summer outside is so good for me. Not only does it help my physical health being on the go all the time, but it also benefits my mental health so much.”

Grace says that while working as part of the festival crew is far from easy, there are great benefits when you join what is usually a close-knit team.

“I love being able to see my staff enjoying themselves whilst also working hard,” she said. “The pink moon crew definitely has a work-hard, play-hard mindset and someone always has a suggestion for the crew after dinner, whether it be a trip to the pub, the beach or some games set up. You’ll never get bored after work.

“The events and festival industry is tough for sure but it’s also so rewarding. Since working in this industry, I have learnt so much about the sector and had so many opportunities working at different types of events; working with as little as 200 guests right up to 12,000.”

With the largest collection of tent structures in the sector - about 5,500 - Pink Moon services up to 45,000 customers a year, with the boutique line of accommodation growing ever-more popular with festival-goers looking for that extra touch of comfort.

The General Crew position is a varied role that requires individuals who are adaptable, available to spend time away from home and not be afraid to get stuck in. Successful applicants will be provided with the necessary training and equipment to carry out the tasks such as: putting up tents, dressing beds, cleaning and maintaining toilets or shower facilities and interacting with guests. To apply, go to: https://form.jotform.com/233111242122334