Independent venues in York are to take part in a week-long event celebrating live music and the arts.
The Crescent, Fulford Arms and FortyFive Vinyl Café will take part in Independent Venue Week starting on Monday, January 29.
Over 200 independent venues are to come together across the UK to encourage fans to attend a live show.
Leeds indie band English Teacher are the ambassadors for the 2024 event.
They will play The Crescent on Sunday, January 28, to start the celebrations.
Scottish guitarist and singer Steve Mason will perform at The Crescent on Tuesday, January 30.
Read next:
- Charlie's on a mission: delivering Christmas hampers to the homeless
- Christmas carols fill popular York venue as concert returns for 65th year
- Pop star from North Yorkshire to represent UK at Eurovision
Comedian Vittorio Angelone takes to the stage at The Crescent on Wednesday, January 31.
On the same day, Irish rock band New Dad will perform at The Fulford Arms.
Independent Venue Week founder and CEO Sybil Bell urged fans to come out in force and buy a ticket for a show.
“We ask everyone to get out to shows, support these vital and independently-owned local businesses so they can continue to bring the best music and culture to your local communities,” she said.
For more information and tickets visit the Independent Venue Week website.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel