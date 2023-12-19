The Crescent, Fulford Arms and FortyFive Vinyl Café will take part in Independent Venue Week starting on Monday, January 29.

Over 200 independent venues are to come together across the UK to encourage fans to attend a live show.

Leeds indie band English Teacher are the ambassadors for the 2024 event.

They will play The Crescent on Sunday, January 28, to start the celebrations.

Scottish guitarist and singer Steve Mason will perform at The Crescent on Tuesday, January 30.

Read next:

Comedian Vittorio Angelone takes to the stage at The Crescent on Wednesday, January 31.

On the same day, Irish rock band New Dad will perform at The Fulford Arms.

Independent Venue Week founder and CEO Sybil Bell urged fans to come out in force and buy a ticket for a show.

“We ask everyone to get out to shows, support these vital and independently-owned local businesses so they can continue to bring the best music and culture to your local communities,” she said.

For more information and tickets visit the Independent Venue Week website.