The station, launched five years ago, says it is succeeding in its mission to satisfy an audience seeking local flavour.

Dozens of commercial stations have gone nationally- including the long-established Minster FM- and the BBC has suffered cutbacks.

Managing Director, Wayne Chadwick, said: “The loss of Minster FM was a blow to listeners – but we have a very clear vision to fill the void with a genuinely local radio station aimed squarely at the people of York, Selby and North Yorkshire.”

Just over a year ago, former Minster FM presenter, Griffo, real name Paul Griffiths, joined YO1 Radio to take over the breakfast show.

Then, in September this year, YO1 Radio secured the services of long-standing BBC Radio York presenter, Jonathan Cowap. He joined the station after more than 30 years at the BBC.

Wayne said: “Having both Griffo and Jonathan on our weekday schedule has brought greater local knowledge and experience to our daytime line-up. We were thrilled to bring them to YO1 Radio. Jonathan has been a very well respected and familiar voice on the airwaves of North Yorkshire for so many years – and, of course, Griffo is a well-known voice to former listeners to the old Minster FM.”

YO1 Radio has been investing heavily in studio facilities, branding, and awareness. As well as the high-profile city centre studio in Goodramgate, the station opened a new state-of-the-art studio base on James Street during 2023.

The opening included York Central Labour MP Rachael Maskell, City of York Council Leader Claire Douglas and the Civic Party.

Wayne added: “Our new studio complex has brought us much greater flexibility and brings our team together in a modern, productive environment. We’re happy to invest in the station, because we’re here for the long-term. Visibility is important. At the end of the day, we can’t ask advertisers to spend with us if we don’t have that high profile.”

Looking forward to the new year, YO1 Radio plans to make more use of its Goodramgate studio – and to continue to develop its work in the community.

Y01 Radio is also a common sights at events in the York area.

Furthermore, Community Co-Ordinator, Julie Blackburn, joined the station three months ago, with a remit to help raise the profile of local charities, community groups, schools and grass-roots sport clubs.

The station also plans to enhance its relationship with The Press. The two media outlets formed a partnership earlier this year – and will be working together on a number of new projects in 2024.

YO1 Radio broadcasts on FM, DAB, on Digital TV and online. Its FM licence was recently renewed for a further five years, through to 2028.

YO1 Radio was also awarded a new small-scale DAB digital service licence which will launch in the spring of 2024 and will bring a range of other radio services to York, as well as improving digital coverage for YO1 Radio itself.

Operations Director, Dave Parker, said: “A large number of people still listen to radio on FM, so we’re very pleased to be able to continue to provide this traditional method of radio listening for at least the next five years – but digital technology marches on and we are very happy to have been selected by Ofcom to provide the enhanced DAB service in the city from next year.”

You can listen to YO1 Radio on 102.8FM in York, on 90FM in Selby and on DAB+

Community groups can contact the station on community@yo1radio.co.uk