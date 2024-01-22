Brought to you by
The Reader’s Retreat at The Grand, York offers a page-turning journey through Yorkshire’s literary landscape and a cosy two-night stay at the five-star hotel.
Prepare to be transported to Yorkshire’s literary hotspots for two days by luxury transport this winter and spring from your comfortable base at The Grand, York.
The hotel’s new Reader’s Retreat begins with a journey from York to the wild and windswept moors which inspired the Brontë sisters to pen their classic masterpieces, including Wuthering Heights, Jane Eyre and The Tenant of Wildfell Hall.
Visit the Brontë Parsonage Museum in Haworth where the famous siblings lived and worked and where their father Patrick Brontë was the parish priest from 1820 until 1861. See the rooms filled with their furniture, clothes, personal treasures and priceless writings, drawings and letters. Afterwards enjoy a guided tour of the town and St Michael and All Angels Church and the Brontë Memorial Chapel.
If you love to relax and unwind with a book by a cosy fire, the hotel will provide the fireside. Dinner is served in the AA Rosette-awarded The Rise Restaurant Terrace & Bar, which offers modern British cuisine, with locally sourced, freshly prepared dishes.
After a comfortable rest in a Classic Room, on day two your transport takes you to discover the Gothic atmosphere of Whitby Abbey, the inspiration for Bram Stoker’s iconic vampire novel Dracula. Take a tour of the spectacular abbey ruins and the harbourside fishing town below, which captivated the author during a holiday in Whitby in 1890.
Guests will be collected from The Grand, York on both days after breakfast. The hotel will also provide delicious, packed lunches and snacks for the journeys too. Book your Reader’s Retreat through the hotel website.
