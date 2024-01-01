Sarah Patterson, 53, hails from Northumberland and moved to York two years ago with her husband Anthony.

Their careers – 55-year-old Anthony worked as an Aeronautical Engineer and mum-of-three Sarah in various nursing roles including as a Diabetes Specialist Nurse – were cut short after Sarah was diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumour in December 2012, being told she had between six weeks and six months to live.

Anthony and Sarah Patterson (Image: Kevin Glenton)

The couple met in August 2015 and after Sarah suffered various episodes at home and while out in Newcastle, in 2017 Anthony quit his job and became her full-time carer.

Sarah and Anthony married in 2018 and moved firstly to Heworth before landing in Dringhouses.

The couple said they both loved York and the proximity of Leeds General Infirmary to the city, where Sarah’s treatment continues after she developed two further tumours.

The shed at the Patterson's home used to temporarily house hedgehogs before re-wilding (Image: Kevin Glenton)

The side-effects of Sarah’s medication doesn’t stop her going into what she said was ‘hedgehog mode’.

Sarah said: “I pop the pills, yes I can’t get up in the morning, but that’s OK because hedgehogs are nocturnal.

“It gives me a purpose and my demeanour changes.”

The trigger for starting Dringhouses Hedgehog Rescue came when Sarah witnessed a lady coming down their street with a tiny animal cupped in her hands.

Sarah said: “The lady was taking it to Judy, on the corner, who’s also done a rescue course.

“I thought ‘right, I just love that hedgehog’ and I wanted to take it.”

Sarah then undertook wildlife rescue, rehabilitation and rewilding courses and began to take in hedgehogs in her shed.

Six hedgehogs were supposed to be the maximum they could take and this has quickly grown to fourteen.

The couple said there are up to four that are now up to size after feeding and are ready to be re-wilded.

Naming rights are given to those members of the public who drop off the hedgehogs (Image: Kevin Glenton)

The RSPCA says their number is in decline and in Great Britain they are considered vulnerable to extinction and that seeing a hedgehog during full daylight is a sign they are ill, injured or needs help.

Sarah has taken in hedgehogs from all across York and, on the afternoon we interviewed Sarah, David Atkinson, Palace Warden at Bishopthorpe Palace brought an underweight hedgehog to the house.

After carefully weighing and identifying the animal’s sex, naming duties were handed over to David and ‘Spikey’ soon joined the prickle in named ‘homes’ inside the shed in the back garden.

Before he left, David and the couple discussed re-wilding opportunities at Bishopthorpe Palace’s nine acres of grounds.

Sarah introduced us to Green, Pumpkin and some of the other hedgehogs she takes in, feeds (working from guides and charts) and houses temporarily.

She recognises them immediately – Anthony says they have their own personalities – and she says they generally get on and enjoy each other’s company.

Sarah said: “They have different faces, it’s just like looking at humans.

“Little Sid was begging to be put in with the other ones, so today I put him in with Eleanor.”

The couple said they have spent around £200 of their own money in addition to donations since starting in September and space in the shed is now at a premium.

Dringhouses Hedgehog Rescue has been collecting in local pubs and some members of the public leave money behind when dropping off the hedgehogs.

Sarah and Anthony are seeking donations to help with feeding, ongoing veterinary bills and to get an £820 portable unit, fully lined and insulated, which will take the hedgehog capacity up to 30.

For more information visit the Dringhouses Hedgehog Rescue Facebook page.