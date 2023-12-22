STUDENTS from a college in a North Yorkshire town have chosen to give back to their local foodbanks.
As part of a team building module, Level 3 Business students from Selby College split into two teams and competed to try and arrange the biggest collection for the Selby & District Food Bank.
More than 12 large boxes of items were donated which included tinned meats and fruits, juices, toiletries and lifelong products.
Nigel Currey, chairman of trustees at Selby & District Food Bank, visited the college to collect the donation and personally thank the students for their generosity.
Nigel said: "We’re incredibly grateful to the students for their generous donation which helps support the vital work that we do at Selby & District Food Bank."
Level 3 Business student, Deni Chivvu, said: "When our tutor Heidi told us about the project, we were excited to get started and to do something which would make a difference this Christmas.
"We had a great response from friends and family who wanted to help and make sure that we could make a generous donation."
