Yorkshire Housing have appointed York based NuSpace Homes Ripon to construct the new mixed tenure homes at Hutton Bank.

The scheme will provide 37 affordable homes for affordable rent, rent to buy and shared ownership and is being supported by grant funding from Homes England.

Outline planning permission for the site was granted by the former Harrogate Borough Council in 2021, before they were replaced by North Yorkshire Council earlier this year.

The site is in an area that is deemed as having high housing demand, and at the time outline planning was approved the former Council said that the proposed development will help “regenerate a gateway site in one of the District’s main settlements.”

Demolition of the existing vacant buildings is set to start soon with construction of the homes beginning early next year.

Sian Webster, director of development at Yorkshire Housing said: “We’re really pleased to be working alongside NuSpace Homes to deliver these quality new homes.

“This development will regenerate a disused brownfield site and give more people the chance to have a place they’re proud to call home.

“There’s a need for more affordable homes across Yorkshire, and this scheme takes us a step closer to reaching our target of building 8,000 new homes across the county.”

Stephen Hampshire of NuSpace Ripon said: “We are proud to be working in partnership with Yorkshire Housing to support this gateway site and deliver a much needed mix tenure development at Hutton Bank Ripon.

"The new homes offer the perfect balance of access to schools, amenities and the Yorkshire Dales. The development is an excellent example of collaborative partnership working with all involved to bring high quality new homes to local people and set in this prime location in Ripon.”

It is hoped that the first homes will be ready to move into in early 2025 and the site will be completed by December the same year.