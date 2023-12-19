The county's police force have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the theft of a hydrid mountain bike from Jenny Fields in Harrogate.

A police spokesman said: "The incident happened outside the Hydro Gym on Jenny Field drive at 10.45am on Tuesday, October 10. The victim locked his electric bike in the bike rack and when they returned they discovered that the bike had been stolen."

Police have issued a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to, as he may have information that could help the investigation.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email stephen.mangham@northyorkshire.police.uk You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for Stephen Mangham.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230192233.