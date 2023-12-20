As The Press previously reported, York Motor Sports Village (YMSV) has spent the past quarter of a century at its site in Monks Cross.

Since confirming the closure, the venue has announced that December 31 will be the day its doors close for the last time.

However, the site will be reopened by its new owners, Teamworks Karting on February 1.

The final day of karting at YMSV will be on December 30. The following day will see doors open from 10am-3pm for a goodbye party.

A spokesperson for YMSV said: "We look forward to previous staff members and customers coming along for a drink and to reminisce.

"YMSV would like to place on record its thanks to its outstanding staff and customers, particularly during the recent period of uncertainty."

Customers who have bought YMSV vouchers have been reassured that new owners, Teamworks Karting will accept them, along with bookings already made for events in 2024.