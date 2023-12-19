Aaron Craig at Principal York has revealed the hotel is preparing to serve: 4,500 pigs in blankets, 400kg of turkey breast, 120kg of sprouts, 250 litres of gravy, 30kg of cranberry sauce and 5000 mince pies over the festive season.

And with 4,000 Christmas crackers expected to be pulled at the hotel over the holiday season, the festivities are sure to go off with a bang!

Already fully booked for Christmas lunch and expecting more than 250 diners between now and New Year’s Day, the 145-year-old hotel is well versed in catering to scale.

Head Chef Aaron, who joined Principal York in 2022, has a team of 15 chefs and eight kitchen assistants to ensure excellence in his kitchen, but here are his top tips to help anyone cooking for larger numbers than usual this yuletide:

Christmas lunch is well suited to be prepared in advance and preparation is the key with large numbers. Most vegetables keep well in the fridge for up to 36 hours. On the day, focus on your potatoes and the main dish, whether it is traditional turkey or an indulgent nut roast. If serving meat, cook it early and let it rest whilst cooking the side dishes. I always cook my Brussels sprouts in chicken stock, with a good quality bacon and chestnuts, to make them more exciting. Don’t be afraid to buy in sauces and stuffings. There are some great supermarket options out there. Remember, it’s a day to be merry not a slave to the oven!

Aaron added: “It’s always hard work, but we love the festive season at Principal York – it’s the perfect time to really deliver a warm Yorkshire welcome to one and all!”

