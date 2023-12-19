The was queueing traffic due to an accident on the A64 at the Scotchman Lane turn off for Claxton earlier this morning with queueing traffic from Scotchman Lane to Towthorpe Moor Lane.

Drivers were being asked to avoid the area if at all possible.

It's been reported that the crash was between a Coastliner bus and a van.

A woman who was on the bus and didn't want to be named said: "There were seven people on the bus including the driver going from Malton to York and I was sitting at the back of the bus, so I could see it coming.

"The bus windscreen smashed completely and the bus driver had to use the fire extinguisher to to break the door open so we could all get off.

"There were only two people injured, a man sitting at the front of the bus was saying he might have injured his ribs and the bus driver had back pain and injured his hand.

"I work in York and was coming in for my Christmas party - I managed to make it with all of my food in tact, but it was a bit of a shock and I'm not looking forward to the return journey tonight."

The road has now reopened to traffic.