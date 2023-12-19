However, price comparison company USwitch urge motorists not to decorate their vehicles this year and they warn that it could invalidate your car insurance.

Last month more than 3,240 Brits searched in Google for ‘car reindeer antlers’, whilst a staggering 10,320 have been looking for ‘Christmas car decorations.

While Christmas car decorations may definitely add some festive cheer to your motor, they could also invalidate your insurance policy, Uswitch warns, as companies may refuse to pay out on claims if you’re involved in an accident.

This is because decorating a car is considered a vehicle modification.

Companies invalidate cover because upgrading the aesthetics of a vehicle can make the car more attractive to thieves and criminals.

It could also mean your car insurance premiums increase, as the likelihood of you claiming on a policy would have also increased.

Uswitch warns that anything from snowflake stickers to tinsel could cause the agreement to be compromised, so it might be worth keeping the festive décor to just your home.

An ABI spokesperson said: "Insurers don’t want to play Scrooge, and the odd bit of tinsel in your car is not going to going to invalidate your motor insurance.

"But don’t go overboard and do anything that could impact on your safety, such as decorations that could obstruct your vision, and always make sure that any decorations comply with the law.

"If unsure about any modifications then check with your insurer.’

