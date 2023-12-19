EMERGENCY crews have been called in after reports of a woman on a rooftop in North Yorkshire.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called in at 1.23am today (December 19) after reports of a woman on a roof in Stepney Road, Scarborough.

A spokesman for the service said: “Crews from Scarborough assisted police with bringing a woman down to safety from a rooftop.

“Crews assisted police using a triple extension ladder.”