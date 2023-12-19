EMERGENCY crews have been called in after reports of a woman on a rooftop in North Yorkshire.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called in at 1.23am today (December 19) after reports of a woman on a roof in Stepney Road, Scarborough.
A spokesman for the service said: “Crews from Scarborough assisted police with bringing a woman down to safety from a rooftop.
“Crews assisted police using a triple extension ladder.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article