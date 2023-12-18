North Yorkshire Police say the crash happened between Harrogate and Starbeck at 7.45am this morning (December 18) on the A59 outside Shaws Trailer Park.

A police spokesman said: “A Ssangyong Korando in grey which was travelling in the direction of Harrogate collided with a man in his 50s as he was crossing the road at the pelican crossing. The pedestrian is currently in a serious but stable condition in hospital.

“The driver of the Ssangyong is assisting officers with their investigation.”

Police are now appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision or any motorists who have relevant dashcam footage who haven’t already come forward to contact them as soon as possible.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email joseph.moore@northyorkshire.police.uk .You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask to speak to the Force Control Room.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230239213 when passing information.