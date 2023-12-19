The fifth-generation Rexton, refreshed and restyled, delivers more in every respect, with an improved infotainment system, new safety features and extra tech that make it stand out as a great-value vehicle.

The latest Rexton model boasts an appealing exterior with a dominant radiator grille, LED headlights and fog lights.

The side of the vehicle has bold and confident lines, lending it a sturdy, striking image which is true to the company’s signature ‘Dignified Motion’ design. In many ways, it’s gone from being a mundane-looking machine to an elegant and eye-catching vehicle.

For those focusing on technology, the highlight of the 2023 Rexton is undoubtedly the new floating infotainment system.

Developed through a new alliance with technology giant LG, the system, available across all trim levels, blends function and design, offering quick access to a wealth of functions, including safety information.

The tech-friendly interior also includes a 12.3-inch full digital instrument cluster along with USB-C ports at both the front and back and an adjustable, heated steering wheel.

The cabin is also spacious and brimming with luxury, benefitting from illuminated door trim for subtle ambient lighting at night.

Designed around passenger comfort and driving control, the interior boasts ample space for both passengers and cargo.

The Rexton’s generous dimensions offer one of the largest load spaces in its sector, with up to 1,806 litres of rear boot space when both sets of seats are folded.

Rear seats can fold 50:50 or 60:40, meaning there’s plenty of flexibility to suit all load types.

In terms of the powertrain, the Rexton features an upgraded 2.2 litre turbo diesel engine with an 8-speed Hyundai Transys automatic transmission also seen in Genesis, Hyundai and Kia cars.

Acceleration feels brisk for a vehicle of this size, with the smooth shifting eight-speed automatic box combining well with the powerplant to get the vehicle from a standing start to 60mph in just over 10 seconds. There’s plenty of low-end torque available and acceleration feels progressive, especially if you don’t hurry the engine and just let it do its thing in a more relaxed way.

In terms of refinement, the Rexton now offers a smoother ride than before, with reduced harshness and vibration.

The Rexton also uses a four-wheel drive system, giving the vehicle a sure-footed feel in a variety of conditions.

The system allows the driver to choose when to activate four-wheel drive, depending on road conditions.

The smart distribution of torque provides optimum driving performance under a variety og road conditions, whether it’s on icy roads or tackling off-road terrain.

Add to this a towing capacity of 3,500kg and special electronic safety aids for off-road driving, like hill start assist and hill descent control, and it’s clear that the Rexton is still a very capable vehicle.

The Rexton is built upon a high-strength body-on-quad-frame design built from world-leading 1.5Gpa ultra-strength steel, promising stability and protection in a collision.

With its stylish exterior, advanced infotainment technology, spacious interior and decent performance, it remains a model to follow in the evolving SUV market.

The Lowdown

SsangYong Rexton

ENGINE: 202ps, 2,157cc, 4-cylinder, turbocharged diesel engine

TRANSMISSION: eight-speed automatic

MAX SPEED: 114mph

0-62MPH: 10.7 seconds

ECONOMY: 33mpg combined

C02 emissions: 190g/km

Warranty:5yrs/100,000 miles

PRICE: £38,745 - £45,950