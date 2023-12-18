The incident happened at just before midday today (December 18), near Leeming Bar between junction 50 and junction 51 heading northbound on the A1(M), it was a single vehicle crash.

National Highways reported that there was up to 1.5 miles of congestion as crews at the scene tried to move the overturned car.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said: "A man was taken to hospital by air ambulance with serious injuries."

All lanes were reopened at just before 2pm today.