A MAN has been taken to hospital by air ambulance after a car overturned following a crash on a major road in North Yorkshire.
The incident happened at just before midday today (December 18), near Leeming Bar between junction 50 and junction 51 heading northbound on the A1(M), it was a single vehicle crash.
National Highways reported that there was up to 1.5 miles of congestion as crews at the scene tried to move the overturned car.
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said: "A man was taken to hospital by air ambulance with serious injuries."
All lanes were reopened at just before 2pm today.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article